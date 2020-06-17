All apartments in Los Angeles
738 N Hudson Ave. 5

738 N Hudson Ave · (818) 430-7117
Location

738 N Hudson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

Spacious Condo Style Apartment in Prime Hollywood - Property Id: 43435

Look & Lease! Spacious Condo Style Apartment in Prime Hollywood - Come live in Prime Hollywood in this amazing newly remodeled apartment! Located By Melrose and Vine you will live a modern Hollywood lifestyle. Walking distance from the Melrose shopping strip & award winning restaurants. Centrally located to Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Hollywood Nightlife, Entertainment and numerous LA Hotspots. When you are not hitting the town, relax in your sleek and modern apartment. No expense was spared during remodeling, from Quartz counter tops to designer cabinetry, state of art kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, hotel style bathrooms and contemporary grey washed wood flooring throughout. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. SMALL Pets Allowed. SHOWINGS AVAILABLE DAILY - CALL OR TEXT 310-592-0788 TO CONFIRM

Pictures could be of actual unit of similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43435
Property Id 43435

(RLNE5575811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

