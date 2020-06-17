738 N Hudson Ave. 5

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Condo Style Apartment in Prime Hollywood - Property Id: 43435



Look & Lease! Spacious Condo Style Apartment in Prime Hollywood - Come live in Prime Hollywood in this amazing newly remodeled apartment! Located By Melrose and Vine you will live a modern Hollywood lifestyle. Walking distance from the Melrose shopping strip & award winning restaurants. Centrally located to Hancock Park, Larchmont Village, Hollywood Nightlife, Entertainment and numerous LA Hotspots. When you are not hitting the town, relax in your sleek and modern apartment. No expense was spared during remodeling, from Quartz counter tops to designer cabinetry, state of art kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, hotel style bathrooms and contemporary grey washed wood flooring throughout. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. SMALL Pets Allowed. SHOWINGS AVAILABLE DAILY - CALL OR TEXT 310-592-0788 TO CONFIRM



Pictures could be of actual unit of similar unit in building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43435

Property Id 43435



(RLNE5575811)