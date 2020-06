737 W 31st Street

Amenities

***JUST REDUCED***WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE HARBOR AND OCEAN FROM THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT IN THE DESIRABLE POINT FERMIN NEIGHBORHOOD. PRIVATE 2-CAR TANDEM GARAGE WITH OPENER INCLUDED IN RENT. THE APARTMENT IS IN THE REAR BUILDING, WHICH WAS BUILT IN 1990, AND COMES WITH A STOVE, REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND LARGE PRIVATE BATH. LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS IN HALL, CLOSE TO BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN. NEW PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT AND NEW PAINT. ENJOY THE OCEAN BREEZES. CLOSE TO THE KOREAN BELL, POINT FERMIN PARK AND BEACHES. EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS.