737 Penrith Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Fully remolded home at the intersection of Whittier and Soto. Centrally located next to 60, 5 and 101 freeway.

Minutes from Downtown LA



About the House:

Only 1 house on the property

Central air and heat

Stove and Refrigerator included

Good Size enclosed front yard.

Side yard can be used to set up Patio Set.

Small Basement for storage

Washer and Dryer connections



The house is minutes from USC Medical Center, Downtown LA, Goldline, Union Station, near bus stops and the 710 & 10 Fwy interchange.