Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
737 Penrith Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:46 AM

737 Penrith Drive

737 Penrith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

737 Penrith Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath
Fully remolded home at the intersection of Whittier and Soto. Centrally located next to 60, 5 and 101 freeway.
Minutes from Downtown LA

About the House:
Only 1 house on the property
Central air and heat
Stove and Refrigerator included
Good Size enclosed front yard.
Side yard can be used to set up Patio Set.
Small Basement for storage
Washer and Dryer connections

The house is minutes from USC Medical Center, Downtown LA, Goldline, Union Station, near bus stops and the 710 & 10 Fwy interchange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Penrith Drive have any available units?
737 Penrith Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Penrith Drive have?
Some of 737 Penrith Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Penrith Drive currently offering any rent specials?
737 Penrith Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Penrith Drive pet-friendly?
No, 737 Penrith Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 737 Penrith Drive offer parking?
No, 737 Penrith Drive does not offer parking.
Does 737 Penrith Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Penrith Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Penrith Drive have a pool?
No, 737 Penrith Drive does not have a pool.
Does 737 Penrith Drive have accessible units?
No, 737 Penrith Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Penrith Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Penrith Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

