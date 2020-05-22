737 Penrith Drive

Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath
Fully remolded home at the intersection of Whittier and Soto. Centrally located next to 60, 5 and 101 freeway.
Minutes from Downtown LA
About the House:
Only 1 house on the property
Central air and heat
Stove and Refrigerator included
Good Size enclosed front yard.
Side yard can be used to set up Patio Set.
Small Basement for storage
Washer and Dryer connections
The house is minutes from USC Medical Center, Downtown LA, Goldline, Union Station, near bus stops and the 710 & 10 Fwy interchange.