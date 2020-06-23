737 North MCCADDEN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

We are proud to present the opportunity to lease a charming Spanish style single family home on a quiet street near the trendy Melrose-Fairfax District just north of Hancock Park and south of Hollywood. This home has 4 bedrooms (2 w/ balconies) plus a bonus room, 3 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with new cabinetry/appliances, gated parking/driveway, hardwood floors throughout, a cozy front yard, and large backyard. Walk through the front doors to high ceilings and large windows bringing in a plethora of natural light and a staircase leading to a lofted second level. Gather around the stone fireplace with your friends and family or take it to the large backyard and gorgeous hardwood deck. With a walk score of 82, this home is perfect for families or anyone looking to be a hop, skip, and jump away from all the action - casual to fine dining, schools, Hollywood nightlife... *Disclosure: price doesn't include the guest house. Guest house can be rented for an additional $1,500 per month.