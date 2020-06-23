All apartments in Los Angeles
737 North MCCADDEN Place
737 North MCCADDEN Place

737 North Mccadden Place · No Longer Available
Location

737 North Mccadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
We are proud to present the opportunity to lease a charming Spanish style single family home on a quiet street near the trendy Melrose-Fairfax District just north of Hancock Park and south of Hollywood. This home has 4 bedrooms (2 w/ balconies) plus a bonus room, 3 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with new cabinetry/appliances, gated parking/driveway, hardwood floors throughout, a cozy front yard, and large backyard. Walk through the front doors to high ceilings and large windows bringing in a plethora of natural light and a staircase leading to a lofted second level. Gather around the stone fireplace with your friends and family or take it to the large backyard and gorgeous hardwood deck. With a walk score of 82, this home is perfect for families or anyone looking to be a hop, skip, and jump away from all the action - casual to fine dining, schools, Hollywood nightlife... *Disclosure: price doesn't include the guest house. Guest house can be rented for an additional $1,500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have any available units?
737 North MCCADDEN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have?
Some of 737 North MCCADDEN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 North MCCADDEN Place currently offering any rent specials?
737 North MCCADDEN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 North MCCADDEN Place pet-friendly?
No, 737 North MCCADDEN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place offer parking?
Yes, 737 North MCCADDEN Place offers parking.
Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 North MCCADDEN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have a pool?
No, 737 North MCCADDEN Place does not have a pool.
Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have accessible units?
No, 737 North MCCADDEN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 737 North MCCADDEN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 North MCCADDEN Place has units with dishwashers.
