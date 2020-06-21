All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H

7366 W Manchester Ave · (323) 360-7174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7366 W Manchester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit H · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
LIGHT FILLED UPPER CORNER TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 274881

MOVE IN SPECIAL! :Move In Special! 1/2 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval.

Hello,
Top Floor, Modern, Bright 2 +1. Virtual Tours Available!
Please contact Life Knyper for at time to view.
We have several apartment homes available at www.gpkassociates.com

Now Available, Light and Airy, Top floor, corner, two bedroom and one bathroom. Apartment home features: high ceiling enhanced by designer windows and streams of natural light. Open kitchen with, stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and granite counter tops. Evenly sized bedrooms with good closet space. Modern and up to date, full bathroom with window. Skylight in hall with extra storage. Wall A/C. Lovely, shared outdoor area with chairs.
Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise. Parking Included.

$2,195 Security Deposit
Cat Ok with additional deposit

Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Lease Terms
One year lease

Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274881
Property Id 274881

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have any available units?
7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have?
Some of 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H currently offering any rent specials?
7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H pet-friendly?
No, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H offer parking?
Yes, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H does offer parking.
Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have a pool?
No, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H does not have a pool.
Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have accessible units?
No, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H does not have accessible units.
Does 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H have units with dishwashers?
No, 7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H does not have units with dishwashers.
