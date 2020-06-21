7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H

Amenities
LIGHT FILLED UPPER CORNER TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 274881
MOVE IN SPECIAL! :Move In Special! 1/2 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval.
Hello,
Top Floor, Modern, Bright 2 +1. Virtual Tours Available!
Please contact Life Knyper for at time to view.
We have several apartment homes available at www.gpkassociates.com
Now Available, Light and Airy, Top floor, corner, two bedroom and one bathroom. Apartment home features: high ceiling enhanced by designer windows and streams of natural light. Open kitchen with, stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and granite counter tops. Evenly sized bedrooms with good closet space. Modern and up to date, full bathroom with window. Skylight in hall with extra storage. Wall A/C. Lovely, shared outdoor area with chairs.
Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise. Parking Included.
$2,195 Security Deposit
Cat Ok with additional deposit
Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed
Lease Terms
One year lease
Thank You!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274881
No Dogs Allowed
