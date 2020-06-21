7366 MANCHESTER BLVD H

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

LIGHT FILLED UPPER CORNER TWO BEDROOM - Property Id: 274881



MOVE IN SPECIAL! :Move In Special! 1/2 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval.



Top Floor, Modern, Bright 2 +1. Virtual Tours Available!

Now Available, Light and Airy, Top floor, corner, two bedroom and one bathroom. Apartment home features: high ceiling enhanced by designer windows and streams of natural light. Open kitchen with, stainless steel appliances, cabinetry and granite counter tops. Evenly sized bedrooms with good closet space. Modern and up to date, full bathroom with window. Skylight in hall with extra storage. Wall A/C. Lovely, shared outdoor area with chairs.

Owner pays for water and trash. Laundry on premise. Parking Included.



$2,195 Security Deposit

Cat Ok with additional deposit



Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed

Lease Terms

One year lease



No Dogs Allowed



