736 N Wilton Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New Home! Build in 2019 Located in Hollywood community steps from Paramount pictures is this NEW refreshing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with 2 car detached garage with long drive way and front parking. This is a home where traditional feel meets a contemporary design. Open plan layout, with spacious sloping ceilings in the living and dining areas, with ultra modern energy efficient and sealed fireplace, double french doors leading to a generous patio with trellis. Elegance wood flooring throughout, except in bath rooms and laundry room which are contemporary tile flooring. This home is build with extraordinaire details build to impress. Spacious Master bedroom suite with full bathroom, double vanity, and two closets. Open kitchen plan with modern appliances, quartz counter top with recessed and pendant light fixtures over island and abundant cabinetry. Energy efficient A/C, tank-less water heater are a few highlights. House has front and back yard landscape with grown fruit trees.