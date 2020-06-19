All apartments in Los Angeles
736 N Wilton Pl
736 N Wilton Pl

736 North Wilton Place · (909) 527-4440
Location

736 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Home! Build in 2019 Located in Hollywood community steps from Paramount pictures is this NEW refreshing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with 2 car detached garage with long drive way and front parking. This is a home where traditional feel meets a contemporary design. Open plan layout, with spacious sloping ceilings in the living and dining areas, with ultra modern energy efficient and sealed fireplace, double french doors leading to a generous patio with trellis. Elegance wood flooring throughout, except in bath rooms and laundry room which are contemporary tile flooring. This home is build with extraordinaire details build to impress. Spacious Master bedroom suite with full bathroom, double vanity, and two closets. Open kitchen plan with modern appliances, quartz counter top with recessed and pendant light fixtures over island and abundant cabinetry. Energy efficient A/C, tank-less water heater are a few highlights. House has front and back yard landscape with grown fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 N Wilton Pl have any available units?
736 N Wilton Pl has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 N Wilton Pl have?
Some of 736 N Wilton Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 N Wilton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
736 N Wilton Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 N Wilton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 736 N Wilton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 736 N Wilton Pl offer parking?
Yes, 736 N Wilton Pl does offer parking.
Does 736 N Wilton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 N Wilton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 N Wilton Pl have a pool?
No, 736 N Wilton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 736 N Wilton Pl have accessible units?
No, 736 N Wilton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 736 N Wilton Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 N Wilton Pl has units with dishwashers.
