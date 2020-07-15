All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 736 MARCO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
736 MARCO Place
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

736 MARCO Place

736 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

736 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
**Summer rental from May 15- September 15** 1920s 2BR 1BA California craftsman on highly desirable Venice walk street. Newly renovated, featuring gourmet kitchen, steam shower bath, dining room, double living room with fireplace/reading area on one end & big screen TV room on the other. Bright sunroom/office in the front overlooks a large bluestone patio with fire pit & comfy furniture on one side, putting green on the other. The sunny open kitchen flows out to a large private patio with dining area, hot tub, sauna and outdoor shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 MARCO Place have any available units?
736 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 MARCO Place have?
Some of 736 MARCO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
736 MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 736 MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 736 MARCO Place offer parking?
No, 736 MARCO Place does not offer parking.
Does 736 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 MARCO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 MARCO Place have a pool?
Yes, 736 MARCO Place has a pool.
Does 736 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 736 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 736 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College