736 MARCO Place

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool

**Summer rental from May 15- September 15** 1920s 2BR 1BA California craftsman on highly desirable Venice walk street. Newly renovated, featuring gourmet kitchen, steam shower bath, dining room, double living room with fireplace/reading area on one end & big screen TV room on the other. Bright sunroom/office in the front overlooks a large bluestone patio with fire pit & comfy furniture on one side, putting green on the other. The sunny open kitchen flows out to a large private patio with dining area, hot tub, sauna and outdoor shower.