7340 White Oak

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

people is Preferred. Roommate Wanted to Share SINGLE FAMILY HOME

Home is located in the Lake Balboa/West Van Nuys area near (San Diego & Ventura Freeway )

Nestled on a quiet street. Looking for someone needing Two Bedrooms with own PRIVATE FULL Bathroom,.

Rooms have ceiling fans and new blinds.

Rent includes: High Speed Wi-Fi, Basic cable TV and land phone.

Central Air & Heat

I am a professional people and the only other occupant (except for my friendly and house-broken dog) and my room is on the other side of the house.

Qualified Applicant will be employed or have reliable and on-going income.

Seeking Non-smoking, Drama Free individual with stable & responsible lifestyle.

Credit & Criminal Background Check ?will be required.

Great location for someone looking for a non-intrusive environment.

Will consider a medium sized dog -subject to approval.

Rent is $1200 monthly (for BOTH rooms) and 1/3 of actual utility bills.

Current utility bills are $_400.00___, so your share would be $75.00___.

Security Deposit is $1200 + a refundable $150 cleaning deposit.

Total Move in is: $2550, will NOT split deposit.

Disqualifying Factors:

Evictions or Collections due to past rentals.

UNRESOLVED issues with Utilities, Child Support, Student Loans or IRS.

Wants, warrants or past legal issues.