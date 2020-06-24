7340 White Oak

Amenities
people is Preferred. Roommate Wanted to Share SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Home is located in the Lake Balboa/West Van Nuys area near (San Diego & Ventura Freeway )
Nestled on a quiet street. Looking for someone needing Two Bedrooms with own PRIVATE FULL Bathroom,.
Rooms have ceiling fans and new blinds.
Rent includes: High Speed Wi-Fi, Basic cable TV and land phone.
Central Air & Heat
I am a professional people and the only other occupant (except for my friendly and house-broken dog) and my room is on the other side of the house.
Qualified Applicant will be employed or have reliable and on-going income.
Seeking Non-smoking, Drama Free individual with stable & responsible lifestyle.
Credit & Criminal Background Check ?will be required.
Great location for someone looking for a non-intrusive environment.
Will consider a medium sized dog -subject to approval.
Rent is $1200 monthly (for BOTH rooms) and 1/3 of actual utility bills.
Current utility bills are $_400.00___, so your share would be $75.00___.
Security Deposit is $1200 + a refundable $150 cleaning deposit.
Total Move in is: $2550, will NOT split deposit.
Disqualifying Factors:
Evictions or Collections due to past rentals.
UNRESOLVED issues with Utilities, Child Support, Student Loans or IRS.
Wants, warrants or past legal issues.