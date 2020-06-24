All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 30 2019 at 8:50 AM

7340 White Oak

7340 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7340 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
people is Preferred. Roommate Wanted to Share SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Home is located in the Lake Balboa/West Van Nuys area near (San Diego & Ventura Freeway )
Nestled on a quiet street. Looking for someone needing Two Bedrooms with own PRIVATE FULL Bathroom,.
Rooms have ceiling fans and new blinds.
Rent includes: High Speed Wi-Fi, Basic cable TV and land phone.
Central Air & Heat
I am a professional people and the only other occupant (except for my friendly and house-broken dog) and my room is on the other side of the house.
Qualified Applicant will be employed or have reliable and on-going income.
Seeking Non-smoking, Drama Free individual with stable & responsible lifestyle.
Credit & Criminal Background Check ?will be required.
Great location for someone looking for a non-intrusive environment.
Will consider a medium sized dog -subject to approval.
Rent is $1200 monthly (for BOTH rooms) and 1/3 of actual utility bills.
Current utility bills are $_400.00___, so your share would be $75.00___.
Security Deposit is $1200 + a refundable $150 cleaning deposit.
Total Move in is: $2550, will NOT split deposit.
Disqualifying Factors:
Evictions or Collections due to past rentals.
UNRESOLVED issues with Utilities, Child Support, Student Loans or IRS.
Wants, warrants or past legal issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 White Oak have any available units?
7340 White Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 White Oak have?
Some of 7340 White Oak's amenities include dogs allowed, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7340 White Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 White Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 White Oak is pet friendly.
Does 7340 White Oak offer parking?
No, 7340 White Oak does not offer parking.
Does 7340 White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 White Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 White Oak have a pool?
No, 7340 White Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7340 White Oak have accessible units?
No, 7340 White Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 White Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 White Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
