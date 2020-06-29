7340 West 81st Street

Amenities
Cozy three bedroom home located only five miles away from Venice Beach! Here you'll be able to enjoy LA livin' with the suburbia feel! This home sports laminate wood flooring throughout, with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Large living area with a fireplace will make chilly fall nights cozy for all. Enjoy entertaining your guests on the wooden deck overlooking the large grassy backyard. Conveniently located near LAX, shopping, restaurants, and Lincoln Blvd! Contact Optum Real Estate for a showing today!