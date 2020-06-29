All apartments in Los Angeles
7340 West 81st Street

7340 West 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7340 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy three bedroom home located only five miles away from Venice Beach! Here you'll be able to enjoy LA livin' with the suburbia feel! This home sports laminate wood flooring throughout, with ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Large living area with a fireplace will make chilly fall nights cozy for all. Enjoy entertaining your guests on the wooden deck overlooking the large grassy backyard. Conveniently located near LAX, shopping, restaurants, and Lincoln Blvd! Contact Optum Real Estate for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 West 81st Street have any available units?
7340 West 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7340 West 81st Street have?
Some of 7340 West 81st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7340 West 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 West 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7340 West 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7340 West 81st Street offers parking.
Does 7340 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 West 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 7340 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7340 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 7340 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 West 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

