Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Well maintain 4 bedroom - 2 bath home, open floor-plan w/living room-dining room combination with beautiful hardwood floors. large kitchen with granite countertops. Nice green back and front yard, w/ covered patio. All bedrooms are good size, 2 car garage, new central A/C and Heat, close to transportation