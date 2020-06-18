All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7309 FRANKLIN Avenue

7309 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Here is your chance to live near the entrance to Runyon Canyon in the heart of the Hollywood Hills! This stylish 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and waiting for you. The welcoming, open layout includes a separate kitchen and dining area, as well as a large living room with plush sectional sofa ideal for entertaining and viewing the large flat screen TV. There is a half bathroom for guests, plus a spacious master bedroom suite with king sized bed, updated bathroom and ample closet space. Balcony overlooks pool and spa surrounded by a wall of mature trees, so you can enjoy a peaceful retreat while living just moments from great restaurants, theaters, and nightlife in Hollywood and West Hollywood. Also conveniently located nearby the Metro Red Line at Hollywood & Highland. Unit comes with one assigned parking spot in gated garage and laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
