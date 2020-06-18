7309 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Here is your chance to live near the entrance to Runyon Canyon in the heart of the Hollywood Hills! This stylish 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and waiting for you. The welcoming, open layout includes a separate kitchen and dining area, as well as a large living room with plush sectional sofa ideal for entertaining and viewing the large flat screen TV. There is a half bathroom for guests, plus a spacious master bedroom suite with king sized bed, updated bathroom and ample closet space. Balcony overlooks pool and spa surrounded by a wall of mature trees, so you can enjoy a peaceful retreat while living just moments from great restaurants, theaters, and nightlife in Hollywood and West Hollywood. Also conveniently located nearby the Metro Red Line at Hollywood & Highland. Unit comes with one assigned parking spot in gated garage and laundry in building.