7306 Hesperia st..

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A whimsical oasis is available for lease - A magnificent home is available for lease. This 1941 house comes with a big lawn, 3 beds, and 2 baths best suited for a growing family, mother in law quarters plus pool perfect for relaxing on hot summer days! Wanna get creative or have space for an office? this also has an Art or Music Studio/office, 2 car garage, huge front and back yard perfect for entertaining, covered patio, hard wood flooring and carpet, main house has 2 very spacious master suite with two other very large bedrooms, family room, Livingroom, and reading area, this is truly a whimsical oasis! What are you waiting for? Schedule a viewing now and never let go of the chance to stay on this great home.



(RLNE3793968)