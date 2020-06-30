All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 21 2020

7306 Hesperia st.

7306 Hesperia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7306 Hesperia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
A whimsical oasis is available for lease - A magnificent home is available for lease. This 1941 house comes with a big lawn, 3 beds, and 2 baths best suited for a growing family, mother in law quarters plus pool perfect for relaxing on hot summer days! Wanna get creative or have space for an office? this also has an Art or Music Studio/office, 2 car garage, huge front and back yard perfect for entertaining, covered patio, hard wood flooring and carpet, main house has 2 very spacious master suite with two other very large bedrooms, family room, Livingroom, and reading area, this is truly a whimsical oasis! What are you waiting for? Schedule a viewing now and never let go of the chance to stay on this great home.

(RLNE3793968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7306 Hesperia st. have any available units?
7306 Hesperia st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Hesperia st. have?
Some of 7306 Hesperia st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Hesperia st. currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Hesperia st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Hesperia st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7306 Hesperia st. is pet friendly.
Does 7306 Hesperia st. offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Hesperia st. offers parking.
Does 7306 Hesperia st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7306 Hesperia st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Hesperia st. have a pool?
Yes, 7306 Hesperia st. has a pool.
Does 7306 Hesperia st. have accessible units?
No, 7306 Hesperia st. does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Hesperia st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Hesperia st. does not have units with dishwashers.

