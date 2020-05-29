All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7305 forbes Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7305 forbes Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

7305 forbes Avenue

7305 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7305 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7305 Forbes ave in Lake Balboa is the perfect home for entertainers and families alike. The open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze with a large floor plan that includes a formal dining room with a grand bar, a formal living room with a large stone fireplace and a den perfect for watching a movie or playing board games with the family. Kitchen includes quartz counters and a new range. The property boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite has its own en suite bathroom with direct access to the den if you wish. New carpet and fresh paint adorn the home. A lovely corner lot provides a large backyard with citrus trees and ample parking on the street. Completely secure and fully gated. A prime location close to transportation, shopping, scenic parks, and golf courses. One year lease minimum. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 forbes Avenue have any available units?
7305 forbes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 forbes Avenue have?
Some of 7305 forbes Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7305 forbes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 forbes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 forbes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7305 forbes Avenue offer parking?
No, 7305 forbes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7305 forbes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 forbes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 forbes Avenue have a pool?
No, 7305 forbes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7305 forbes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7305 forbes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 forbes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 forbes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College