7305 forbes Avenue

Amenities
7305 Forbes ave in Lake Balboa is the perfect home for entertainers and families alike. The open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze with a large floor plan that includes a formal dining room with a grand bar, a formal living room with a large stone fireplace and a den perfect for watching a movie or playing board games with the family. Kitchen includes quartz counters and a new range. The property boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite has its own en suite bathroom with direct access to the den if you wish. New carpet and fresh paint adorn the home. A lovely corner lot provides a large backyard with citrus trees and ample parking on the street. Completely secure and fully gated. A prime location close to transportation, shopping, scenic parks, and golf courses. One year lease minimum. Pets allowed.