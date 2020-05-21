727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Koreatown! - This condo is located in prime location of Koreatown one block away from Wilshire between 7th.

Condo is near many restaurants and shopping!

This corner unit comes with 2 bedrooms that are apart. 1 Master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom and the 2nd bedroom on the other side of the unit with the 2nd bathroom next door

Unit has a open living room floor plan that faces West, central heating and air, and new appliances!

Building is near metro line, very convenient for transportation.

Building also includes great amenities like a Pool and Jacuzzi and a very nice Fitness Room.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5335252)