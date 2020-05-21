All apartments in Los Angeles
727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101

727 South Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Koreatown! - This condo is located in prime location of Koreatown one block away from Wilshire between 7th.
Condo is near many restaurants and shopping!
This corner unit comes with 2 bedrooms that are apart. 1 Master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom and the 2nd bedroom on the other side of the unit with the 2nd bathroom next door
Unit has a open living room floor plan that faces West, central heating and air, and new appliances!
Building is near metro line, very convenient for transportation.
Building also includes great amenities like a Pool and Jacuzzi and a very nice Fitness Room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have any available units?
727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have?
Some of 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 currently offering any rent specials?
727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 pet-friendly?
No, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 offer parking?
No, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 does not offer parking.
Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have a pool?
Yes, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 has a pool.
Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have accessible units?
No, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

