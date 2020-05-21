727 S. Ardmore Ave. #101

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Koreatown! - This condo is located in prime location of Koreatown one block away from Wilshire between 7th.
Condo is near many restaurants and shopping!
This corner unit comes with 2 bedrooms that are apart. 1 Master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom and the 2nd bedroom on the other side of the unit with the 2nd bathroom next door
Unit has a open living room floor plan that faces West, central heating and air, and new appliances!
Building is near metro line, very convenient for transportation.
Building also includes great amenities like a Pool and Jacuzzi and a very nice Fitness Room.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5335252)