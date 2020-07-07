7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

The Brander House, c. 1959 Eugene Kinn Choy, A.I.A. 3 bedrooms (plus an office), 4 bathrooms. Privacy, unstoppable city to ocean Views, solar heated pool, lighted tennis court, flat grassy lawn, gated circular driveway, 4 car garage, separate art studio. Hidden away in an elevated enclave, The Brander House affords discerning lovers of true mid-century architecture the wonder of yesterday's sleek perfection in design, as it effortlessly embraces the decades. Immortalized by architectural photographer Julius Shulman and featured in The Los Angeles Times Home Magazine, this is a rare Hollywood Hills lease opportunity.