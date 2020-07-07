All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:15 PM

7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive

7266 W Outpost Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Hollywood Hills West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7266 W Outpost Cove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The Brander House, c. 1959 Eugene Kinn Choy, A.I.A. 3 bedrooms (plus an office), 4 bathrooms. Privacy, unstoppable city to ocean Views, solar heated pool, lighted tennis court, flat grassy lawn, gated circular driveway, 4 car garage, separate art studio. Hidden away in an elevated enclave, The Brander House affords discerning lovers of true mid-century architecture the wonder of yesterday's sleek perfection in design, as it effortlessly embraces the decades. Immortalized by architectural photographer Julius Shulman and featured in The Los Angeles Times Home Magazine, this is a rare Hollywood Hills lease opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have any available units?
7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have?
Some of 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive offers parking.
Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive has a pool.
Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7266 OUTPOST COVE Drive has units with dishwashers.

