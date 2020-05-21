7237 SENALDA Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room sauna

Up a very private road, perched on a grassy flat pad with tree-top views sits this 4,566-square-foot mid-century home waiting for your arrival. This single-level home is the epitome of California living-casual, enticing, and seductive. The focal point of every room is the gracious backyard, sparkling swimming pool and panoramic view of Los Angeles. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an attached guest suite, there is plenty of room for entertaining friends and colleagues.Great care has been taken to maintain the original characteristics of the home while undergoing a massive renovation of all systems. The property features a harmonious blend of current design expectations with a function-spacious kitchen, bathrooms, screening room, separate office suite, sauna and spa along with contemporary bamboo and cork floors. Plenty of parking for six cars on the property in addition to the two-car garage. This is the lifestyle of Southern California in the Outpost Estates.