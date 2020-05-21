All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7237 SENALDA Road

7237 Senalda Road · No Longer Available
Location

7237 Senalda Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
Up a very private road, perched on a grassy flat pad with tree-top views sits this 4,566-square-foot mid-century home waiting for your arrival. This single-level home is the epitome of California living-casual, enticing, and seductive. The focal point of every room is the gracious backyard, sparkling swimming pool and panoramic view of Los Angeles. With five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an attached guest suite, there is plenty of room for entertaining friends and colleagues.Great care has been taken to maintain the original characteristics of the home while undergoing a massive renovation of all systems. The property features a harmonious blend of current design expectations with a function-spacious kitchen, bathrooms, screening room, separate office suite, sauna and spa along with contemporary bamboo and cork floors. Plenty of parking for six cars on the property in addition to the two-car garage. This is the lifestyle of Southern California in the Outpost Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 SENALDA Road have any available units?
7237 SENALDA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7237 SENALDA Road have?
Some of 7237 SENALDA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 SENALDA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7237 SENALDA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 SENALDA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7237 SENALDA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7237 SENALDA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7237 SENALDA Road offers parking.
Does 7237 SENALDA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7237 SENALDA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 SENALDA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7237 SENALDA Road has a pool.
Does 7237 SENALDA Road have accessible units?
No, 7237 SENALDA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 SENALDA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 SENALDA Road has units with dishwashers.

