Los Angeles, CA
7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:07 AM

7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive

7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular views from this gorgeous 1926 1 bedroom /1 bath furnished home in the Hollywood Hills overlooking Universal City and the entire valley! The home is tastefully furnished and has been completely renovated. It's the perfect getaway above the city yet close enough to shops, restaurants and easy access to the 101 freeway to take you where you need to go. However- you wont want to leave! The home feels spacious, open, has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and ample storage. The outdoor space provides multiple areas to enjoy dining al fresco or lounging in the fabulous LA weather. Landlord is looking for a 6 month lease with the possibility of an extension! Available the first week in June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have any available units?
7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have?
Some of 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.

