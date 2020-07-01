7208 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Amenities

Spectacular views from this gorgeous 1926 1 bedroom /1 bath furnished home in the Hollywood Hills overlooking Universal City and the entire valley! The home is tastefully furnished and has been completely renovated. It's the perfect getaway above the city yet close enough to shops, restaurants and easy access to the 101 freeway to take you where you need to go. However- you wont want to leave! The home feels spacious, open, has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and ample storage. The outdoor space provides multiple areas to enjoy dining al fresco or lounging in the fabulous LA weather. Landlord is looking for a 6 month lease with the possibility of an extension! Available the first week in June.