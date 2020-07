Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Located in the hub of East Hollywood, Melrose, Korean town, Paramount studios, Los Angeles City college, downtown - this brand new construction unit offers a spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, master bedroom, downstairs bedroom and full bathroom, new stainless steel appliances, exquisite contemporary new kitchen and so much space! In addition, there are 2 enclosed garages that are ready for electrical charged cars.