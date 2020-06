Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

One Bedroom Bungalow - Property Id: 219897



Echo Park House. Lovely newly remodeled one bedroom, one bath, 450 sq feet detached bungalow. The unit has new floors, is freshly painted, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances. Including a washer/dryer. Bathroom has a tub/shower with new vanity. Outside picnic area and BBQ. Off of Sunset Blvd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219897

Property Id 219897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5530637)