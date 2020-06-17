717 N Highland Ave 10

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live Work Loft-Townhome with C2 Zoning - Property Id: 232854



These carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the C2 Zone. This unit features 3-level lofts approximately 2,000 usable sq., ft. in size with open floor layout and appx 24 ft. high ceiling emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. The building is fully placed with an exterior gate. Each unit is wired for today's security and communication needs.

*pictures shown are of mirror unit in the building



One year minimum lease; $5,395.00 monthly; Security Deposit $6,395.00; Available for immediate move in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232854

Property Id 232854



(RLNE5607730)