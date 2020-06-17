All apartments in Los Angeles
717 N Highland Ave 10
717 N Highland Ave 10

717 N Highland Ave · (323) 655-1282
Location

717 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. now

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live Work Loft-Townhome with C2 Zoning - Property Id: 232854

These carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the C2 Zone. This unit features 3-level lofts approximately 2,000 usable sq., ft. in size with open floor layout and appx 24 ft. high ceiling emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. The building is fully placed with an exterior gate. Each unit is wired for today's security and communication needs.
*pictures shown are of mirror unit in the building

One year minimum lease; $5,395.00 monthly; Security Deposit $6,395.00; Available for immediate move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232854
Property Id 232854

(RLNE5607730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have any available units?
717 N Highland Ave 10 has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have?
Some of 717 N Highland Ave 10's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 N Highland Ave 10 currently offering any rent specials?
717 N Highland Ave 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 N Highland Ave 10 pet-friendly?
No, 717 N Highland Ave 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 offer parking?
Yes, 717 N Highland Ave 10 does offer parking.
Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 N Highland Ave 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have a pool?
No, 717 N Highland Ave 10 does not have a pool.
Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have accessible units?
No, 717 N Highland Ave 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 N Highland Ave 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 N Highland Ave 10 has units with dishwashers.
