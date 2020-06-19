717 N. Highland 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Live Work Loft Town-Home - Property Id: 99056



Highland Ave., these carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the C2 Zone. This unit features 3-level (town homes) lofts approximately 2,000 usable sq., ft. in size with open floor layout and appx 24 ft. high ceiling emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. The building is fully placed with an exterior gate.



Available for immediate move in



For more information or to get in touch please call our office at 323-655-1282 or 323-459-2801 for more information visit our website at www.amirealestate.com

Property Id 99056



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4704815)