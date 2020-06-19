All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 N. Highland 10

717 N Highland Ave
Location

717 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Melrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live Work Loft Town-Home - Property Id: 99056

Highland Ave., these carefully designed Loft spaces provide a true Live - Work opportunity as allowed under the C2 Zone. This unit features 3-level (town homes) lofts approximately 2,000 usable sq., ft. in size with open floor layout and appx 24 ft. high ceiling emphasizing light, space and contemporary design. This exclusive Live/Work Loft features hardwood maple floors, separate heating/air conditioning systems, exposed block walls, double insulated wood windows with a view, large exterior decks, vaulted ceilings with open beam construction, steel interior stairways. Kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped with new high-standard appliances and fixtures. Each individual unit has private two-car garage/work space with 11-ft ceilings. The building is fully placed with an exterior gate.

Available for immediate move in

For more information or to get in touch please call our office at 323-655-1282 or 323-459-2801 for more information visit our website at www.amirealestate.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99056
Property Id 99056

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4704815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 N. Highland 10 have any available units?
717 N. Highland 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 N. Highland 10 have?
Some of 717 N. Highland 10's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 N. Highland 10 currently offering any rent specials?
717 N. Highland 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 N. Highland 10 pet-friendly?
No, 717 N. Highland 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 717 N. Highland 10 offer parking?
Yes, 717 N. Highland 10 offers parking.
Does 717 N. Highland 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 N. Highland 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 N. Highland 10 have a pool?
No, 717 N. Highland 10 does not have a pool.
Does 717 N. Highland 10 have accessible units?
No, 717 N. Highland 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 N. Highland 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 N. Highland 10 has units with dishwashers.
