Los Angeles, CA
7169 Ramsgate Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

7169 Ramsgate Ave

7169 Ramsgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7169 Ramsgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
7169 Ramsgate Ave, LA, 90045 - Property Id: 227788

Located in a quiet neighborhood in Westchester and close to the 405 Freeway on/off ramps, La Cienega Blvd, the Ladera Shopping Center, and the Westfield/Fox Hills Mall, this one bedroom, one bathroom UPSTAIRS apartment has an open floor plan. As you enter, you ll walk directly into the LARGE living room has plenty of windows to allow the natural light to shine through. Large Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. The bedroom has a large closet and there are wood floors throughout. There is parking and laundry on-site.

OPEN HOUSE Saturday February 22 from 12 to 3
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227788
Property Id 227788

(RLNE5579550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have any available units?
7169 Ramsgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have?
Some of 7169 Ramsgate Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7169 Ramsgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7169 Ramsgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7169 Ramsgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7169 Ramsgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7169 Ramsgate Ave offers parking.
Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7169 Ramsgate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have a pool?
No, 7169 Ramsgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 7169 Ramsgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7169 Ramsgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7169 Ramsgate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

