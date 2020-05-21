Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

7169 Ramsgate Ave, LA, 90045 - Property Id: 227788



Located in a quiet neighborhood in Westchester and close to the 405 Freeway on/off ramps, La Cienega Blvd, the Ladera Shopping Center, and the Westfield/Fox Hills Mall, this one bedroom, one bathroom UPSTAIRS apartment has an open floor plan. As you enter, you ll walk directly into the LARGE living room has plenty of windows to allow the natural light to shine through. Large Kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinet space. The bedroom has a large closet and there are wood floors throughout. There is parking and laundry on-site.



OPEN HOUSE Saturday February 22 from 12 to 3

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227788

Property Id 227788



(RLNE5579550)