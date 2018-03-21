All apartments in Los Angeles
716 Berendo Street

716 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

parking
gym
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
This all-inclusive studio rental is a stress free arrangement, all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, internet) with unlimited TV and movie streaming. Maid will also be available once a month or biweekly catered to you clients business or work schedule. Studio is fully loaded with brand new furniture, luxury queen bed with plush mattress, and a furnished kitchen with all cooking essentials. Laundry available on-site. Reserved parking available with additional fee.

Prime location one block from Wilshire Blvd, Korea town district. Walk distance to restaurants, bars, clubs, karaoke, spas, gym. Take Metro train or Uber to downtown Los Angeles just 5 minutes away for additional entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 716 Berendo Street have any available units?
716 Berendo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Berendo Street have?
Some of 716 Berendo Street's amenities include parking, gym, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Berendo Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 Berendo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Berendo Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 Berendo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 716 Berendo Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 Berendo Street offers parking.
Does 716 Berendo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Berendo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Berendo Street have a pool?
No, 716 Berendo Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 Berendo Street have accessible units?
No, 716 Berendo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Berendo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Berendo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

