716 Berendo Street.

This all-inclusive studio rental is a stress free arrangement, all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash, internet) with unlimited TV and movie streaming. Maid will also be available once a month or biweekly catered to you clients business or work schedule. Studio is fully loaded with brand new furniture, luxury queen bed with plush mattress, and a furnished kitchen with all cooking essentials. Laundry available on-site. Reserved parking available with additional fee.



Prime location one block from Wilshire Blvd, Korea town district. Walk distance to restaurants, bars, clubs, karaoke, spas, gym. Take Metro train or Uber to downtown Los Angeles just 5 minutes away for additional entertainment options.