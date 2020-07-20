Amenities
714 W 137th St Available 04/06/19 3bd/1ba house with 2 Car Garage and Big Back Yard - 3bd/1ba 1200 sqft with quality real hardwood flooring throughout, kitchen with granite counter and direct access to garage and driveway, large living room with mini split AC system, 2 car garage with long driveway, large backyard with covered sitting area and nice lawn, washer and dryer in unit. Pets submit for approval.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.
(RLNE4778621)