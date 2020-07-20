All apartments in Los Angeles
714 W 137th St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

714 W 137th St

714 West 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 West 137th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
714 W 137th St Available 04/06/19 3bd/1ba house with 2 Car Garage and Big Back Yard - 3bd/1ba 1200 sqft with quality real hardwood flooring throughout, kitchen with granite counter and direct access to garage and driveway, large living room with mini split AC system, 2 car garage with long driveway, large backyard with covered sitting area and nice lawn, washer and dryer in unit. Pets submit for approval.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE4778621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W 137th St have any available units?
714 W 137th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 W 137th St have?
Some of 714 W 137th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W 137th St currently offering any rent specials?
714 W 137th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W 137th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W 137th St is pet friendly.
Does 714 W 137th St offer parking?
Yes, 714 W 137th St offers parking.
Does 714 W 137th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W 137th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W 137th St have a pool?
No, 714 W 137th St does not have a pool.
Does 714 W 137th St have accessible units?
No, 714 W 137th St does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W 137th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 W 137th St does not have units with dishwashers.
