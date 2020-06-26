All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7133 Hawthorn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
key fob access
MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION! MODERN UPGRADED 3BD/3 Bath CONDO is located in the one of the best Hollywood neighborhoods. Access the secure building with your key fob and take elevator to your unit. New kitchen with cool tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dinning/Living area with fireplace perfect place for entertaining. Unit enjoys recessed lighting and beautiful wood floors throughout. Sliding door from the living room providing access to balcony. The master suite and second bedroom offers a walk-in closet and sophisticated bathroom. Washer and dryer in the unit. The third bedroom can be used as an office or guest room. Washer and dryer in the unit. There is a smart system in the condo. Two tandem parking spaces in the gated garage. There is also plenty of guest parking spaces. There is a smart home system in the unit. Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd will allow you to enjoy trendy shops, restaurants & Hollywood nightlife. THIS CONDO ALSO CAN BE LEASED WITH FURNITURE FOR $ 6.500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have any available units?
7133 HAWTHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have?
Some of 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7133 HAWTHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7133 HAWTHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
