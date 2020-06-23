All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

713 N Hudson Ave

713 North Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

713 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Brown's Building Blocks - Property Id: 112781

Hudson Lofts is a modern and trendy community centrally located on the border of Hollywood and Hancock Park, within walking distance from some of the best shopping and restaurants the city has to offer.

These loft-style apartments spare nothing in amenities. They have high ceilings, exposed ducting and an open kitchen floor plan. Sunshine pours through large windows to light up the spacious floorplans. Each unit is cable ready, and has stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite countertops and an alarm system.

The first floor residents are treated to a private, intimate patio just outside their door.

The Hudson Loft Community provides a unique residential experience. Enjoy the feeling of a home, not just a mundane pit stop, when residing at this convenient and desirable community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/112781p
Property Id 112781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5194187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

