713 N Hudson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Brown's Building Blocks - Property Id: 112781



Hudson Lofts is a modern and trendy community centrally located on the border of Hollywood and Hancock Park, within walking distance from some of the best shopping and restaurants the city has to offer.



These loft-style apartments spare nothing in amenities. They have high ceilings, exposed ducting and an open kitchen floor plan. Sunshine pours through large windows to light up the spacious floorplans. Each unit is cable ready, and has stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite countertops and an alarm system.



The first floor residents are treated to a private, intimate patio just outside their door.



The Hudson Loft Community provides a unique residential experience. Enjoy the feeling of a home, not just a mundane pit stop, when residing at this convenient and desirable community.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/112781p

Property Id 112781



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5194187)