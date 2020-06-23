7126 Rhea Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Large & spacious 3 BR/2 BA house centrally located in the heart of Reseda just off Sherman Way! The home features a spacious living room, family room and a dining room besides having a breakfast bar in the kitchen. The entire house has wood laminate flooring except for the kitchen and bathrooms that have tile. Kitchen has recessed lighting and the house has custom paint. The kitchen is well designed and has a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is to the rear of the house and looks out on a large landscaped rear yard. Both the front and rear yards are well landscaped. There is also a covered back patio off the living room. Located just off Sherman Way, the location provides access to the 405, 101 and 118 freeways. Availability from January 7th.Call Bob at 661-513-4433 for details and viewing. Note: The new flooring is currently being installed and painting is in progress.