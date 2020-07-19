All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7125 Helmsdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7125 Helmsdale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7125 Helmsdale Road

7125 N Helmsdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7125 N Helmsdale Road, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
OWNER PAYS FOR EVERYTHING, just bring your bags!

Professionally owned and managed corporate rental in West Hills CA available for immediate occupancy. Single family home located in quiet hilltop private neighborhood. House was recently fully renovated and comes with...

- Plank french oak hardwood floors throughout
- New kitchen with Thermadore built in appliances, carrera marble counters, large pantry, etc.
- Both bathrooms were renovated with all new plumbing fixtures, sinks and tumbled marble flooring
- Property is professionally furnished and staged for specific client needs
- Kitchen fully equipped with cutlery, utensils, glass wear and entertainments sets
- PETS OK! woof

Rental includes all paid utilities, landscaping, pool service, cable phone and internet! Perfect for households needing temporary relocation due to insurance claims. Please call Mary for further details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Helmsdale Road have any available units?
7125 Helmsdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7125 Helmsdale Road have?
Some of 7125 Helmsdale Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Helmsdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Helmsdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Helmsdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7125 Helmsdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 7125 Helmsdale Road offer parking?
No, 7125 Helmsdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 7125 Helmsdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Helmsdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Helmsdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 7125 Helmsdale Road has a pool.
Does 7125 Helmsdale Road have accessible units?
No, 7125 Helmsdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Helmsdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 Helmsdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College