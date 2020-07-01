All apartments in Los Angeles
7116 Greeley St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

7116 Greeley St

7116 Greeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Greeley Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this amazing 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath 1,320 sqft. home in the heart of Tujunga that s close to many restaurants, service centres, schools, and the 210 freeway for easy commutes. There is ample private parking that can fit as much as 6 cars or even large enough for an RV in the gated parking. The home is in immaculate condition with hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, fireplace, marble countertops in the kitchen with all the amenities you could ask for. The home also comes with an advanced home security system with cameras and alarm for safety and peace of mind as well as solar for lower utility expenses As you enter the home there is a great living room on the left that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests, with its own fireplace. The large kitchen is there for all your culinary needs with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Both bedrooms have large closets and their own full baths. The entire backyard, which has been recently built, is like a private oasis that s perfect for entertaining guests. As you walk out into the backyard the first thing you see is a gorgeous patio area great for outdoor coffee or drinks, then as you walk down the stairs its like escaping to your own personal vacation spot with full bar and grill, fire pit, garden with fruit trees, outdoor dining area, billiards table and TV. This house has everything you need to feel at home.

(RLNE4819383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Greeley St have any available units?
7116 Greeley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7116 Greeley St have?
Some of 7116 Greeley St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7116 Greeley St currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Greeley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Greeley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7116 Greeley St is pet friendly.
Does 7116 Greeley St offer parking?
Yes, 7116 Greeley St offers parking.
Does 7116 Greeley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7116 Greeley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Greeley St have a pool?
No, 7116 Greeley St does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Greeley St have accessible units?
No, 7116 Greeley St does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Greeley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7116 Greeley St has units with dishwashers.
