7116 Greeley St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this amazing 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath 1,320 sqft. home in the heart of Tujunga that s close to many restaurants, service centres, schools, and the 210 freeway for easy commutes. There is ample private parking that can fit as much as 6 cars or even large enough for an RV in the gated parking. The home is in immaculate condition with hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, fireplace, marble countertops in the kitchen with all the amenities you could ask for. The home also comes with an advanced home security system with cameras and alarm for safety and peace of mind as well as solar for lower utility expenses As you enter the home there is a great living room on the left that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests, with its own fireplace. The large kitchen is there for all your culinary needs with plenty of cabinets and countertop space. Both bedrooms have large closets and their own full baths. The entire backyard, which has been recently built, is like a private oasis that s perfect for entertaining guests. As you walk out into the backyard the first thing you see is a gorgeous patio area great for outdoor coffee or drinks, then as you walk down the stairs its like escaping to your own personal vacation spot with full bar and grill, fire pit, garden with fruit trees, outdoor dining area, billiards table and TV. This house has everything you need to feel at home.



