7103 MARISA Road

Come home to a brand new space that's all yours, within a beautiful new community like Brighton. Step into this "Energy Star Certified" two story single family home and experience the open layout of the first floor including a bathroom, family room and kitchen space perfect for entertaining with high ceilings, brand new Whirlpool appliances, plenty of counter and cabinet space, as well as a full backyard. On the second story you'll find a sprawling master suite complete with a walk-in closet and dual sinks. New LG washer/dryer unit is in close proximity to the master and two other bedrooms. The community also presents a planned tot lot and green picnic area. Enjoy proximity to everything exciting that Van Nuys and surrounding areas have to offer. Also conveniently close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, Northridge Fashion Center, CSU Northridge, UCLA and LA Valley College. Easy access to US-101, I-5, I-405, Highway 18 and Metrolink(R) stations. Amazing price.