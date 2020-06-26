All apartments in Los Angeles
7103 MARISA Road
7103 MARISA Road

7103 N Marisa Rd
Location

7103 N Marisa Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

Come home to a brand new space that's all yours, within a beautiful new community like Brighton. Step into this "Energy Star Certified" two story single family home and experience the open layout of the first floor including a bathroom, family room and kitchen space perfect for entertaining with high ceilings, brand new Whirlpool appliances, plenty of counter and cabinet space, as well as a full backyard. On the second story you'll find a sprawling master suite complete with a walk-in closet and dual sinks. New LG washer/dryer unit is in close proximity to the master and two other bedrooms. The community also presents a planned tot lot and green picnic area. Enjoy proximity to everything exciting that Van Nuys and surrounding areas have to offer. Also conveniently close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, Northridge Fashion Center, CSU Northridge, UCLA and LA Valley College. Easy access to US-101, I-5, I-405, Highway 18 and Metrolink(R) stations. Amazing price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 MARISA Road have any available units?
7103 MARISA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 MARISA Road have?
Some of 7103 MARISA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 MARISA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7103 MARISA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 MARISA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7103 MARISA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7103 MARISA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7103 MARISA Road offers parking.
Does 7103 MARISA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 MARISA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 MARISA Road have a pool?
No, 7103 MARISA Road does not have a pool.
Does 7103 MARISA Road have accessible units?
No, 7103 MARISA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 MARISA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 MARISA Road has units with dishwashers.
