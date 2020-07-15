All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7100 Alvern Street #311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7100 Alvern Street #311
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7100 Alvern Street #311

7100 Alvern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7100 Alvern Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Luxury Fully Furnished Condo in Silicon Beach - Luxury Fully Furnished Condo for Rent in Silicon Beach

This all-inclusive furnished condo in LA is located less than two miles from Westfield Culver City Mall, less than three miles from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and less than five miles from downtown Culver City. Los Angeles International Airport is only a few miles away and downtown Los Angeles can be reached in 11 miles. The condo has quick access to major freeways to explore the cities nearby.

This rental property is perfect for someone who wants to avoid the hassle of moving furniture, changing over utilities and other stressors that often come with moving. All utilities will be included in rental price. The home has air-conditioning and heating as well as premium cable channels and wireless Internet access. The home has housekeeping available every other week and offers an alarm system. The condo has access to a community room, a fitness center, jacuzzi, and a pool for guest use.

This beautiful condo offers 1,140 square feet of space with two large bedrooms and two baths. It has a large patio with a view and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, customer cabinets, and double pane windows. In the master suite, there is a walk-in closet as well as a large bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower.

This furnished luxury condo in Los Angeles is a great space for long-term corporate housing, as well as perfect for anyone who wants to try out the area for a year before making any long-term commitments of buying a home.

Nearby Hospitals:
Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital 4 miles
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center 9 miles
**UCLA was ranked No. 1 in Los Angeles, No. 2 in California and No. 7 in US.

Conveniently located close to:
Downtown Los Angeles - 11 miles
Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade - 10 miles
LAX Airport - 3 miles
Westfield Culver City Mall - 1.5 miles
Downtown Culver City - 5 miles
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation area - 3 miles

*Easy access to freeways to Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey, El Segundo and other beach cities.

Please call Allison to view TODAY!
323-301-3593
DRE-02065013

*We are an equal housing provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws*
Security Deposit is based on credit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5261984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have any available units?
7100 Alvern Street #311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have?
Some of 7100 Alvern Street #311's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Alvern Street #311 currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Alvern Street #311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Alvern Street #311 pet-friendly?
No, 7100 Alvern Street #311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 offer parking?
No, 7100 Alvern Street #311 does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Alvern Street #311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Alvern Street #311 has a pool.
Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have accessible units?
No, 7100 Alvern Street #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Alvern Street #311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Alvern Street #311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College