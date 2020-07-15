7100 Alvern Street #311

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym pool internet access

Luxury Fully Furnished Condo in Silicon Beach - Luxury Fully Furnished Condo for Rent in Silicon Beach



This all-inclusive furnished condo in LA is located less than two miles from Westfield Culver City Mall, less than three miles from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and less than five miles from downtown Culver City. Los Angeles International Airport is only a few miles away and downtown Los Angeles can be reached in 11 miles. The condo has quick access to major freeways to explore the cities nearby.



This rental property is perfect for someone who wants to avoid the hassle of moving furniture, changing over utilities and other stressors that often come with moving. All utilities will be included in rental price. The home has air-conditioning and heating as well as premium cable channels and wireless Internet access. The home has housekeeping available every other week and offers an alarm system. The condo has access to a community room, a fitness center, jacuzzi, and a pool for guest use.



This beautiful condo offers 1,140 square feet of space with two large bedrooms and two baths. It has a large patio with a view and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, customer cabinets, and double pane windows. In the master suite, there is a walk-in closet as well as a large bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower.



This furnished luxury condo in Los Angeles is a great space for long-term corporate housing, as well as perfect for anyone who wants to try out the area for a year before making any long-term commitments of buying a home.



Nearby Hospitals:

Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital 4 miles

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center 9 miles

**UCLA was ranked No. 1 in Los Angeles, No. 2 in California and No. 7 in US.



Conveniently located close to:

Downtown Los Angeles - 11 miles

Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade - 10 miles

LAX Airport - 3 miles

Westfield Culver City Mall - 1.5 miles

Downtown Culver City - 5 miles

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation area - 3 miles



*Easy access to freeways to Playa del Rey, Marina del Rey, El Segundo and other beach cities.



Please call Allison to view TODAY!

323-301-3593

DRE-02065013



*We are an equal housing provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws*

Security Deposit is based on credit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5261984)