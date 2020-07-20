All apartments in Los Angeles
710 North Orlando Avenue

710 N Orlando Ave · No Longer Available
Location

710 N Orlando Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built in 2001 by the renowned Loft Group and B3 Architects, The Lofts at Melrose Place is one of the most coveted and architecturally rich buildings in prime West Hollywood. Set above Melrose Avenue and moments from cafs and restaurants such as Alfred's Coffee, Fig & Olive and Ago, steps from designer boutiques such as A. P. C and Theory and nestled between fitness studios like Rise Nation and Cycle House, this is contemporary living at its finest. Each residence features bright, spacious floor plans, high ceilings and a fantastic garage-style door that rolls up to a private terrace over looking the City.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/710-n-orlando-ave-los-angeles-ca-90069-usa-unit-201/a455de7c-7a7b-4d17-ae19-b5cc119077d8

(RLNE4943521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have any available units?
710 North Orlando Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 North Orlando Avenue have?
Some of 710 North Orlando Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 North Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 North Orlando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 North Orlando Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 North Orlando Avenue offers parking.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 North Orlando Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 North Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 North Orlando Avenue has units with dishwashers.
