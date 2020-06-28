All apartments in Los Angeles
7080 MULHOLLAND Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7080 MULHOLLAND Drive

7080 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7080 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest suite
Sited down a gated long driveway, this exceptional architectural home has been designed to capture stunning views of the canyon and the city from Downtown LA, to Palos Verdes and Catalina.The motor court leads to the entry "bridge" with a cascading wall of water. Glass front doors open to the main living area with polished white stone floors and vanishing walls of glass.The home flows beautifully on 3 levels allowing for the seamless transition between the indoors & outside. The first level features a lounge area and a bedroom suite. A floating staircase leads the 2nd level including an open chef's kitchen w Miele appliances and custom European cabinetry, areas for both indoor and outdoor dining, and a separate guest suite. Two additional bedrooms including superbly appointed master on lower level which opens to overlook the infinity style pool with swim up bar. Patios and lounging areas with fireplace further capture awe-inspiring vistas to complete this very special offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
7080 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7080 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7080 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
