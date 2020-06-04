All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 708 HAMPTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
708 HAMPTON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

708 HAMPTON Drive

708 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
State of the art architectural, new residential compound, right in the heart of Venice. 1 block from Golds gym, Abbot Kinney Blvd and 2 blocks to the beach. This 3 story gem has everything, from the rooftop patio with a jacuzzi to huge walk in showers, built in speaker system, no expense was spared on the construction of this home, it truly is one of the finest homes that Venice has to offer. Perfect for a live work space. 2 car garage plus 2 uncovered parking spaces. In addition to the space per public records, there is 500 sq/ft roof top patio that includes an outdoor kitchen and a hot-tub. On the second floor there is a 100 sq/ft balcony, on the main level there are also two decks/patios over 400 sq/ft that allow true indoor out door use total of over 1,000 sq/ft of outside use - LIVE WORK ZONED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
708 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 HAMPTON Drive have?
Some of 708 HAMPTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 708 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 HAMPTON Drive offers parking.
Does 708 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 HAMPTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 708 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 HAMPTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College