708 HAMPTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

State of the art architectural, new residential compound, right in the heart of Venice. 1 block from Golds gym, Abbot Kinney Blvd and 2 blocks to the beach. This 3 story gem has everything, from the rooftop patio with a jacuzzi to huge walk in showers, built in speaker system, no expense was spared on the construction of this home, it truly is one of the finest homes that Venice has to offer. Perfect for a live work space. 2 car garage plus 2 uncovered parking spaces. In addition to the space per public records, there is 500 sq/ft roof top patio that includes an outdoor kitchen and a hot-tub. On the second floor there is a 100 sq/ft balcony, on the main level there are also two decks/patios over 400 sq/ft that allow true indoor out door use total of over 1,000 sq/ft of outside use - LIVE WORK ZONED