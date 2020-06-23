707 S. Lake St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, large, light filled apartment on the 7th floor of a brand new building. Washer and Dryer included in the unit, along with a dishwasher and all necessary appliances: refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Partial furnishing is negotiable at no extra cost. Unit also comes with integrated A/C and Heating, a lovely balcony, and access to the rooftop with 360 degree views that include downtown LA and the Hollywood sign. Located between Koreatown and Downtown with easy access to the 101 and I5 freeways. Two free parking spaces in gated parking garage included along with 24 hour security. Utilities included: water, gas, and sewage. Tenant pays Electricity. Pets OK, with $100 pet deposit, 50lb weight restriction please.