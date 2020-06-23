All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 707 S. Lake St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
707 S. Lake St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 S. Lake St.

707 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
MacArthur Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

707 South Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, large, light filled apartment on the 7th floor of a brand new building. Washer and Dryer included in the unit, along with a dishwasher and all necessary appliances: refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Partial furnishing is negotiable at no extra cost. Unit also comes with integrated A/C and Heating, a lovely balcony, and access to the rooftop with 360 degree views that include downtown LA and the Hollywood sign. Located between Koreatown and Downtown with easy access to the 101 and I5 freeways. Two free parking spaces in gated parking garage included along with 24 hour security. Utilities included: water, gas, and sewage. Tenant pays Electricity. Pets OK, with $100 pet deposit, 50lb weight restriction please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 S. Lake St. have any available units?
707 S. Lake St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 S. Lake St. have?
Some of 707 S. Lake St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 S. Lake St. currently offering any rent specials?
707 S. Lake St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 S. Lake St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 S. Lake St. is pet friendly.
Does 707 S. Lake St. offer parking?
Yes, 707 S. Lake St. offers parking.
Does 707 S. Lake St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 S. Lake St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 S. Lake St. have a pool?
No, 707 S. Lake St. does not have a pool.
Does 707 S. Lake St. have accessible units?
No, 707 S. Lake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 707 S. Lake St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 S. Lake St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College