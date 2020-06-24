All apartments in Los Angeles
7063 Lanewood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7063 Lanewood Ave

7063 W Lanewood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7063 W Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location location location!!! Hollywood!!!

This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* studio located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit is very spacious wiith lots of room to decorate.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*

complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*

utilities:
all utilities included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4738076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 Lanewood Ave have any available units?
7063 Lanewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7063 Lanewood Ave have?
Some of 7063 Lanewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7063 Lanewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7063 Lanewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 Lanewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7063 Lanewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7063 Lanewood Ave offer parking?
No, 7063 Lanewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7063 Lanewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7063 Lanewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 Lanewood Ave have a pool?
No, 7063 Lanewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7063 Lanewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 7063 Lanewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 Lanewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7063 Lanewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
