7063 Lanewood Ave

Location location location!!! Hollywood!!!



This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* studio located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this unit is very spacious wiith lots of room to decorate.



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures*

*wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*lots of closet space*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*newly renovated*

*lots of natural light*



complex features:

*wash and dryer on site*



utilities:

all utilities included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



