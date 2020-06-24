7063 Lanewood Ave

Amenities
Location location location!!! Hollywood!!!
This apartment is a very large and charmiing *newly renovated* studio located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit is very spacious wiith lots of room to decorate.
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*newly renovated*
*lots of natural light*
complex features:
*wash and dryer on site*
utilities:
all utilities included!!!
This apartmnet is located close to the 101 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,495.00, DEPOSIT $1,495.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278
(RLNE4738076)