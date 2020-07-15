All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

7061 Waring Ave

7061 Waring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7061 Waring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upcoming Vacancy Garden Level 2 bedroom in Melrose / La Brea District - 7061 Waring Ave,
Los Angeles CA 90038

Move in available December 1st, 2019.
Garden Level 2 bedroom suite in Melrose / La Brea District. 7061 Waring Ave Los Angeles CA 90038. New listing in the Melrose / La Brea district. This space is being offer at $2,250 per month plus utilities. Nestled in a small 1950's duplex property with separate entrances to each suite. Centrally located near hip shops, restaurants and nightlife. Garden level 2 bedroom is located in a separate rear duplex lined with trees providing shade and privacy. A truly peaceful and private property. This space will be move in ready 12/1/2019 and is equipped with a Fridge, stove, window A/Cs, & ceiling fans. There is a common area laundry room that services the rear 2 units and is available for use anytime. There are no common walls and full wrap-around windows. Original wood floors throughout, 2 entrances to this unit allows you to create a unique floor plan specific to your lifestyle. Outdoor space is usually scarce in this town but, we offer access to common area patio on garden level ready for enjoyment.
Text "Warring" along with your name and email address to 310-557-6385

(RLNE5286482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061 Waring Ave have any available units?
7061 Waring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7061 Waring Ave have?
Some of 7061 Waring Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061 Waring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7061 Waring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061 Waring Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7061 Waring Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7061 Waring Ave offer parking?
No, 7061 Waring Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7061 Waring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7061 Waring Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061 Waring Ave have a pool?
No, 7061 Waring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7061 Waring Ave have accessible units?
No, 7061 Waring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7061 Waring Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7061 Waring Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
