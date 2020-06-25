All apartments in Los Angeles
7061-K Kester Ave.
7061-K Kester Ave.

7061 Kester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7061 Kester Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
READY FOR MOVE IN! 2+2.5 w/bonus room, parking + so much more! (7061 Kester) - Tri-level Van Nuys townhome, AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: tri-level floorplan offering 2 master bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); washer + dryer also provided; bonus room allows for possible 3rd bedroom, office, gym or den; ceramic tile, wood laminate + carpet flooring throughout; central heat + air; patio w/BBQ included; 2 assigned, gated parking spots; community clubhouse; water + trash included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4496913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061-K Kester Ave. have any available units?
7061-K Kester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7061-K Kester Ave. have?
Some of 7061-K Kester Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061-K Kester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7061-K Kester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061-K Kester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7061-K Kester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7061-K Kester Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7061-K Kester Ave. offers parking.
Does 7061-K Kester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7061-K Kester Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061-K Kester Ave. have a pool?
No, 7061-K Kester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7061-K Kester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7061-K Kester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7061-K Kester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7061-K Kester Ave. has units with dishwashers.
