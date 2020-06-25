7061-K Kester Ave.

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE IN! 2+2.5 w/bonus room, parking + so much more! (7061 Kester) - Tri-level Van Nuys townhome, AVAILABLE NOW! Features include: tri-level floorplan offering 2 master bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms w/almost 1600 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar + appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + trash compactor); washer + dryer also provided; bonus room allows for possible 3rd bedroom, office, gym or den; ceramic tile, wood laminate + carpet flooring throughout; central heat + air; patio w/BBQ included; 2 assigned, gated parking spots; community clubhouse; water + trash included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4496913)