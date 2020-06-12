7050 Teesdale Ave

Amenities

Amazing single level family home located in desirable North Hollywood neighborhood - Bright & open floor plan with a welcoming formal entry. Impressive gourmet kitchen with appliances, granite countertops and custom wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and enormous living room with fireplace, hardwood floors and French doors to the large covered patio and private gated back yard with mature fruit trees. Two beautiful skylights bring sunlight directly into the house.

Huge master bedroom has 3 closets and direct exit to the backyard. Property also features 3 additional bedrooms with large closets, 2 upgraded bathrooms, laundry room with washer and dryer, central AC/heat, gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, wood cabinets, granite counters, 2-car attached garage, grassy front yard with wide driveway and so much more.



The home is centrally located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools.

One-year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.

Owner pays for the gardener. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IF YOU ARE RESPONDING TO THIS AD. EMAILS ARE NOT WORKING IN THE SYSTEM.



