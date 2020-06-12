All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7050 Teesdale Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

7050 Teesdale Ave

7050 N Teesdale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7050 N Teesdale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing single level family home located in desirable North Hollywood neighborhood - Bright & open floor plan with a welcoming formal entry. Impressive gourmet kitchen with appliances, granite countertops and custom wood cabinets opens to formal dining area and enormous living room with fireplace, hardwood floors and French doors to the large covered patio and private gated back yard with mature fruit trees. Two beautiful skylights bring sunlight directly into the house.
Huge master bedroom has 3 closets and direct exit to the backyard. Property also features 3 additional bedrooms with large closets, 2 upgraded bathrooms, laundry room with washer and dryer, central AC/heat, gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, wood cabinets, granite counters, 2-car attached garage, grassy front yard with wide driveway and so much more.

The home is centrally located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and schools.
One-year minimum lease. One-month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit.
Owner pays for the gardener. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PHONE NUMBER IF YOU ARE RESPONDING TO THIS AD. EMAILS ARE NOT WORKING IN THE SYSTEM.

Contact George at 818-304-4880
Lic # 01705185
RPM SouthSfv
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE4631068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Teesdale Ave have any available units?
7050 Teesdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7050 Teesdale Ave have?
Some of 7050 Teesdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Teesdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Teesdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Teesdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7050 Teesdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7050 Teesdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7050 Teesdale Ave offers parking.
Does 7050 Teesdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7050 Teesdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Teesdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7050 Teesdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Teesdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7050 Teesdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Teesdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7050 Teesdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
