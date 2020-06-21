705 North AVENUE 64

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This light-filled and beautifully renovated bungalow is available for lease in Highland Park's serene Garvanza enclave. Bright and stylish, the airy modern home has two sets of French doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor flow to a private hardscape patio. The modular layout gives you the option to create two private spaces by separating the living area from the bedroom; or slide the doors open to enjoy the loft-like ambiance of one open space. The sunny kitchen is finished with white cabinetry and floating shelves, with modern appliances. There is custom bathroom tile and a polished pebble shower floor. Step out to the private yard to find your perfect spot for morning coffee with plenty of space to relax, barbecue and entertain friends. Amenities include heat and a/c, and in-unit washer+dryer. You are just blocks away from local favorite Amara Kitchen, with easy access to all the offerings along Figueroa and York including Kitchen Mouse, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza and many more.