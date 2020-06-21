All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

705 North AVENUE 64

705 N Avenue 64 · No Longer Available
Location

705 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This light-filled and beautifully renovated bungalow is available for lease in Highland Park's serene Garvanza enclave. Bright and stylish, the airy modern home has two sets of French doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor flow to a private hardscape patio. The modular layout gives you the option to create two private spaces by separating the living area from the bedroom; or slide the doors open to enjoy the loft-like ambiance of one open space. The sunny kitchen is finished with white cabinetry and floating shelves, with modern appliances. There is custom bathroom tile and a polished pebble shower floor. Step out to the private yard to find your perfect spot for morning coffee with plenty of space to relax, barbecue and entertain friends. Amenities include heat and a/c, and in-unit washer+dryer. You are just blocks away from local favorite Amara Kitchen, with easy access to all the offerings along Figueroa and York including Kitchen Mouse, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 North AVENUE 64 have any available units?
705 North AVENUE 64 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 North AVENUE 64 have?
Some of 705 North AVENUE 64's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 North AVENUE 64 currently offering any rent specials?
705 North AVENUE 64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 North AVENUE 64 pet-friendly?
No, 705 North AVENUE 64 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 705 North AVENUE 64 offer parking?
No, 705 North AVENUE 64 does not offer parking.
Does 705 North AVENUE 64 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 North AVENUE 64 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 North AVENUE 64 have a pool?
No, 705 North AVENUE 64 does not have a pool.
Does 705 North AVENUE 64 have accessible units?
No, 705 North AVENUE 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 North AVENUE 64 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 North AVENUE 64 has units with dishwashers.
