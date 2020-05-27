7040 MACAPA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

Seventy40 Macapa - a fully furnished hilltop home in the prestigious Outpost Estates that opens to an expansive terrace with fire pit and outdoor lounge overlooking panoramic jet liner views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This brand new architectural property includes three en-suite bedrooms, an oversized and open living area with a custom-built entertainer's chef's kitchen, and a spiral staircase winding its way from a wine cellar to a second-story loft office. The master suite and its epic views, feature a steam shower and an outdoor Japanese soaking tub. The home is fully furnished with collectible Scandinavian and mid-century furniture by Poul Kjaeholm, Niels O. Moller, Piet Hein, Bengt Ruda, art by Tappan Collective, and bedding by Parachute.