All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7040 MACAPA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7040 MACAPA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7040 MACAPA Drive

7040 W Macapa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7040 W Macapa Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Seventy40 Macapa - a fully furnished hilltop home in the prestigious Outpost Estates that opens to an expansive terrace with fire pit and outdoor lounge overlooking panoramic jet liner views from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This brand new architectural property includes three en-suite bedrooms, an oversized and open living area with a custom-built entertainer's chef's kitchen, and a spiral staircase winding its way from a wine cellar to a second-story loft office. The master suite and its epic views, feature a steam shower and an outdoor Japanese soaking tub. The home is fully furnished with collectible Scandinavian and mid-century furniture by Poul Kjaeholm, Niels O. Moller, Piet Hein, Bengt Ruda, art by Tappan Collective, and bedding by Parachute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 MACAPA Drive have any available units?
7040 MACAPA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7040 MACAPA Drive have?
Some of 7040 MACAPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 MACAPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 MACAPA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 MACAPA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7040 MACAPA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7040 MACAPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 MACAPA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7040 MACAPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7040 MACAPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 MACAPA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7040 MACAPA Drive has a pool.
Does 7040 MACAPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 MACAPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 MACAPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 MACAPA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Radford Apartments
5300-5326 Radford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91607
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College