7036 Cantaloupe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405 Van Nuys
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated home with lovely yard . Home has a living and dining room, 4th bedroom can be an office or family room. New floors, new paint, new kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms are one full bathroom and other is a sink and toilet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7036 Cantaloupe Avenue have any available units?
7036 Cantaloupe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.