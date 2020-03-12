All apartments in Los Angeles
7031 Ranchito Avenue

7031 Ranchito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7031 Ranchito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful one story 2 Bed 2 Bath FRONT house nestled in a tranquil neighborhood. This house has been fully refreshed and is ready for you. Light and bright floor plan features living room with fireplace and laminate floors throughout. Updated kitchen equipped with new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry. House also features 2 car driveway parking and front yard ideal for a small pet. The best part, price includes ALL UTILITIES! Shared laundry available.This is one a kind home! Stop by and make it yours. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses & freeways. *This unit is part of a triplex*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have any available units?
7031 Ranchito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have?
Some of 7031 Ranchito Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Ranchito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Ranchito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Ranchito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7031 Ranchito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7031 Ranchito Avenue offers parking.
Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Ranchito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have a pool?
No, 7031 Ranchito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7031 Ranchito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Ranchito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Ranchito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
