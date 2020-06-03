7024 TREASURE Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Chic Architectural Modern built in 2006 and is in "like new" condition. Possible writer's paradise nestled in trees with the sounds of birds singing just off main road. Sit back with a glass of wine at the end of the day and drink it all in! Two homes situated at the end of a long driveway with canyon, mountain and Valley light views. High ceilings with engineered wood floors throughout. Cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors off the dining area leading to a large private patio. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and 2 additional large bedrooms. Two car garage. Washer & dryer included in lease.