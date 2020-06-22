All apartments in Los Angeles
702 Forest Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

702 Forest Ave

702 N Forest Ave · No Longer Available
Location

702 N Forest Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish model 3 beds 1 bath 1,200 sqft Close Commute to DTLA & The Arts District
Large and in charge, this spacious Spanish charmer has all the room you need and even has outdoor space! the House is basically all original with a few nice updates and tons of character! Enter through the front door into the large living room with original Spanish casement windows and tons of natural light. The faux fireplace is the centerpiece to this grand room surrounded by windows on three of the four walls.
Past the amazing archway with intricate Spanish style molding, you enter the dining room, large enough for a grand dining room table to host all of your friends. The walls are beautifully textured to add depth to the room and three large windows to allow plenty of light - bring those plants! Through the original swinging kitchen door you enter...the kitchen, of course! This kitchen has all its original parts in addition to some newer friends, the fridge and the stove. Tons of cabinet space for all of that kitchen gear. Just off of the kitchen is a laundry room with a washer and dryer - there is also a back entrance for a little extra convenience. The bathroom has been updated but still maintains that original charm of the original style. Three large bedrooms, each with their owns closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Forest Ave have any available units?
702 Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Forest Ave have?
Some of 702 Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 Forest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Forest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Forest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 702 Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 Forest Ave does offer parking.
Does 702 Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 702 Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Forest Ave has units with dishwashers.
