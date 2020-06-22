702 Forest Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Spanish model 3 beds 1 bath 1,200 sqft Close Commute to DTLA & The Arts District

Large and in charge, this spacious Spanish charmer has all the room you need and even has outdoor space! the House is basically all original with a few nice updates and tons of character! Enter through the front door into the large living room with original Spanish casement windows and tons of natural light. The faux fireplace is the centerpiece to this grand room surrounded by windows on three of the four walls.

Past the amazing archway with intricate Spanish style molding, you enter the dining room, large enough for a grand dining room table to host all of your friends. The walls are beautifully textured to add depth to the room and three large windows to allow plenty of light - bring those plants! Through the original swinging kitchen door you enter...the kitchen, of course! This kitchen has all its original parts in addition to some newer friends, the fridge and the stove. Tons of cabinet space for all of that kitchen gear. Just off of the kitchen is a laundry room with a washer and dryer - there is also a back entrance for a little extra convenience. The bathroom has been updated but still maintains that original charm of the original style. Three large bedrooms, each with their owns closet space.