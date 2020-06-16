All apartments in Los Angeles
7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE

7012 Arizona Avenue · (310) 980-6396
Location

7012 Arizona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE · Avail. Jul 1

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE Available 07/01/20 HUGE 6000 SQ FT HOME ROOMS FOR RENT - ROOMS FOR RENT FROM $1400-1900. We have three rooms to rent out in this fabulous house in westchester

This is a magnificent 6000 sq ft home perched high on a hill with 7 full bedrooms and 5 full baths. There are two huge bedrooms upstairs with dual master sinks , tons of closet space. There are huge walk in closets and fabulous views from the upstairs rooms. There is a fabulous living room with a grand entrance from the front. Walk in to this grand entrance thru the entry to a fireplace. Oh and this house has five fireplaces. The place is so large all spread over a 25.000 sq ft lot. The backyard is to die for, lush and expansive,
There is a private gym to work out in . And a 5 gar garage There are double refrigerators to accommodate all the food.
This is a must see.
Located minutes from LAX, Loyola, playa del rey, Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey and so much more. Transportationis easy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have any available units?
7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have?
Some of 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE does offer parking.
Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have a pool?
No, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
