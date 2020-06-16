Amenities

7012 Arizona Ave HOUSE Available 07/01/20 HUGE 6000 SQ FT HOME ROOMS FOR RENT - ROOMS FOR RENT FROM $1400-1900. We have three rooms to rent out in this fabulous house in westchester



This is a magnificent 6000 sq ft home perched high on a hill with 7 full bedrooms and 5 full baths. There are two huge bedrooms upstairs with dual master sinks , tons of closet space. There are huge walk in closets and fabulous views from the upstairs rooms. There is a fabulous living room with a grand entrance from the front. Walk in to this grand entrance thru the entry to a fireplace. Oh and this house has five fireplaces. The place is so large all spread over a 25.000 sq ft lot. The backyard is to die for, lush and expansive,

There is a private gym to work out in . And a 5 gar garage There are double refrigerators to accommodate all the food.

This is a must see.

Located minutes from LAX, Loyola, playa del rey, Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey and so much more. Transportationis easy



No Pets Allowed



