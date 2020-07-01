All apartments in Los Angeles
7009 Claire Avenue

Location

7009 Claire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New permitted ADU, built in 2019! Property features an open floor plan with 1200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and back splash, lots of cabinetry for all your storage needs, and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom located on the first floor along with a guest bathroom. Upstairs you have 2 additional rooms, one being a master bedroom. A large and spacious balcony can be accessed from one of the bedrooms. Laundry area tucked away behind bi-folding doors, Laminate floors through out, central heat and AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Claire Avenue have any available units?
7009 Claire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Claire Avenue have?
Some of 7009 Claire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Claire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Claire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Claire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Claire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7009 Claire Avenue offer parking?
No, 7009 Claire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Claire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Claire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Claire Avenue have a pool?
No, 7009 Claire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Claire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7009 Claire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Claire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Claire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

