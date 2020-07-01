7009 Claire Avenue

Amenities

Brand New permitted ADU, built in 2019! Property features an open floor plan with 1200 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen has quartz counter tops and back splash, lots of cabinetry for all your storage needs, and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom located on the first floor along with a guest bathroom. Upstairs you have 2 additional rooms, one being a master bedroom. A large and spacious balcony can be accessed from one of the bedrooms. Laundry area tucked away behind bi-folding doors, Laminate floors through out, central heat and AC.