All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7007 Lindley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7007 Lindley Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

7007 Lindley Ave

7007 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7007 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated home convientent to everything in Reseda - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. This home is like new; almost everything has recently been updated. The home has an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances are all new. The flooring is new. There are new heaters/AC units in each bedroom and the living room. The bathroom has been updated and the shower is beautiful. The new flooring extends throughout the whole home. There is a new tankless water heater to maximize efficiency. The home has a nice size yard. There are hook ups for washer and dryer. This home is really nice and won't last long.

Call Barlow Property Management to setup your showing at 805-987-5755.

1 year lease
Tenant agrees to carry renters insurance
Owner prefers no pets but will consider with good history/references
No smoking

(RLNE5653119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Lindley Ave have any available units?
7007 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7007 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Lindley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave offer parking?
No, 7007 Lindley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7007 Lindley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave have a pool?
No, 7007 Lindley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 7007 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 Lindley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7007 Lindley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7007 Lindley Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College