7007 Lindley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated home convientent to everything in Reseda - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. This home is like new; almost everything has recently been updated. The home has an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances are all new. The flooring is new. There are new heaters/AC units in each bedroom and the living room. The bathroom has been updated and the shower is beautiful. The new flooring extends throughout the whole home. There is a new tankless water heater to maximize efficiency. The home has a nice size yard. There are hook ups for washer and dryer. This home is really nice and won't last long.



Call Barlow Property Management to setup your showing at 805-987-5755.



1 year lease

Tenant agrees to carry renters insurance

Owner prefers no pets but will consider with good history/references

No smoking



(RLNE5653119)