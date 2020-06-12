7007 Cantaloupe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

WELL PRICED Single Family Home in Prime Van Nuys Area. This tastefully remodeled home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, 3 or more parking spaces. Open-Space-Concept includes a large living, dining and breakfast nook area. This house is perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining with a huge covered patio off of the dining area and sparkling large size pool for summer parties. Good size kitchen with ample granite counter tops and maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances ( range, microwave, dishwasher, double sink, refrigerator, washer & dryer) and bay windows providing lots of natural light. House has recessed lighting throughout including in the patio area, skylights in the living/dining/bedroom, central AC, wood flooring throughout the rooms except tile flooring in the kitchen,laundry area and baths. All bedrooms have custom built ample closets and windows for natural light. Large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and more to describe. Virtual showings available.