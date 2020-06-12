All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

7007 Cantaloupe Avenue

7007 Cantaloupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7007 Cantaloupe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
WELL PRICED Single Family Home in Prime Van Nuys Area. This tastefully remodeled home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath, 3 or more parking spaces. Open-Space-Concept includes a large living, dining and breakfast nook area. This house is perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining with a huge covered patio off of the dining area and sparkling large size pool for summer parties. Good size kitchen with ample granite counter tops and maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances ( range, microwave, dishwasher, double sink, refrigerator, washer & dryer) and bay windows providing lots of natural light. House has recessed lighting throughout including in the patio area, skylights in the living/dining/bedroom, central AC, wood flooring throughout the rooms except tile flooring in the kitchen,laundry area and baths. All bedrooms have custom built ample closets and windows for natural light. Large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and more to describe. Virtual showings available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have any available units?
7007 Cantaloupe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have?
Some of 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Cantaloupe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue offers parking.
Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue has a pool.
Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Cantaloupe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

