Los Angeles, CA
7006 MACAPA Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

7006 MACAPA Drive

7006 Macapa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7006 Macapa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Start this new 2020 decade in style and live your ultimate dream! This rare beautiful "move-in-ready" home is surrounded by VIEWS and more VIEWS. Perched above the twinkling lights of LA, above the Mulholland lookout point, above famous Hollywood bowl sits your dream home. This view is THE MOST ICONIC view of downtown LA and the surrounding cities including all the way to the ocean and Catalina island. Located in quiet A CUL-DE-SAC on one of the most exclusive streets in Hollywood hills. This beautiful house features 3 beds and 3 baths with a gigantic outdoor patio for your spectacular indoor and outdoor living. Wooden floors, a wall of sliding glass doors, bright and airy rooms, central heat/air, enclosed outdoor flat space, stunning views of downtown LA and en-suite bathrooms making this house your next residence in LA. Only steps away from the 101 freeway, Studio City, Pasadena, Glendale, Hollywood, etc. and the iconic Runyon Canyon hike. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 MACAPA Drive have any available units?
7006 MACAPA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 MACAPA Drive have?
Some of 7006 MACAPA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 MACAPA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7006 MACAPA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 MACAPA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7006 MACAPA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7006 MACAPA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7006 MACAPA Drive offers parking.
Does 7006 MACAPA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7006 MACAPA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 MACAPA Drive have a pool?
No, 7006 MACAPA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7006 MACAPA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7006 MACAPA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 MACAPA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 MACAPA Drive has units with dishwashers.

