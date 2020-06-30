7006 MACAPA Drive

Amenities

Start this new 2020 decade in style and live your ultimate dream! This rare beautiful "move-in-ready" home is surrounded by VIEWS and more VIEWS. Perched above the twinkling lights of LA, above the Mulholland lookout point, above famous Hollywood bowl sits your dream home. This view is THE MOST ICONIC view of downtown LA and the surrounding cities including all the way to the ocean and Catalina island. Located in quiet A CUL-DE-SAC on one of the most exclusive streets in Hollywood hills. This beautiful house features 3 beds and 3 baths with a gigantic outdoor patio for your spectacular indoor and outdoor living. Wooden floors, a wall of sliding glass doors, bright and airy rooms, central heat/air, enclosed outdoor flat space, stunning views of downtown LA and en-suite bathrooms making this house your next residence in LA. Only steps away from the 101 freeway, Studio City, Pasadena, Glendale, Hollywood, etc. and the iconic Runyon Canyon hike. Pets are welcome.